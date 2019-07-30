RCMP year-end report

Council was updated on the RCMP’s 2024 year-end report, highlighting achievements and public safety statistics for Kelowna. The report shows a notable reduction in property crimes, with business break and enters down by 55% and bike thefts down by 49% since 2022. However, intimate partner violence and sexual offences remained 17 per cent higher in 2024 compared to 2022. The RCMP has also focused on strengthening community relations and proactive policing, which are critical to maintaining public safety and trust.

Urban centres

Council heard the City’s "Thriving Urban Centres" initiative aims to enhance the vibrancy of its five urban centres—Downtown, Pandosy, Capri-Landmark, Midtown, and Rutland. A recent trends report shows these areas have experienced rapid population growth, with nearly 47% of all residential building permits issued between 2021 and 2024 located in urban centres. However, gaps such as access to schools, grocery stores and green space highlight areas for future improvement so these centres fully support residents' needs. Public engagement launches this week to help understand the community’s perspective on strengths, challenges and opportunities across the five urban centres.

Housing dashboard

The City has launched a Housing Dashboard to provide up-to-date housing data, including insights into new home construction, housing targets, sales volumes and prices, rental vacancy rates, and rental prices.

Parkinson Rec centre redevelopment

Council was updated on the redevelopment of the Parkinson Recreation Centre, a key component of the Building a Stronger Kelowna Initiative . The new centre will be 3.2 times larger, featuring enhanced aquatic and athletic programs, including a 10-lane lap pool, three full-sized gyms, and expanded fitness facilities. Additional amenities include childcare services, multi-purpose rooms, sports fields, courts, plazas, playgrounds, and walking/cycling trails. The development permit is anticipated to be considered by Council in April, followed by building permits and a formal groundbreaking event this spring.

