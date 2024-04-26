The Regional Board received an update on purchase commitments which exceeded $100,000 made between January 1 and March 31, 2024.



Official Community Plan and zoning applications – Firwood Road and Alpine Road

The Regional Board directed staff to prepare the necessary Zoning Amendment Bylaws and Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw for a proposed 70 lot subdivision adjacent to the Valley of the Sun community, north of Fintry Provincial Park. Staff will present the amending bylaws to the Board at a future date, and should first reading be approved, a public hearing will be scheduled.



Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-286 – 9544 Keithley Road

The Regional Board gave first, second and third reading to Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-286 to rezone the property at 9544 Keithley Road from RU5 Small Lot Country Residential to RU5s Small Lot Country Residential (Secondary Suite) to permit a secondary suite.



Rural Land Use Bylaw Amendment No. 1195-26 – 6610 Goudie Road

The Regional Board gave first, second and third reading and adopted Joe Rich Rural Land Use Bylaw Amendment No.1195-26 to allow a secondary suite to be added to an existing single-family dwelling at 6610 Goudie Road.

Development Permit and Development Variance Permit – 1663 Westside Road

The Regional Board approved, with conditions, Development Permit DP-24-01 to develop a residential dwelling at 1663 Westside Road. The Board also approved Development Variance Permit Application VP-24-01 to vary RDCO Zoning Bylaw No. 871.



Regional Board meetings

Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)

· Thursday, May 23 – 8:30 a.m.

· Thursday, June 13 – 8:30 a.m. (Committee of the Whole)

· Thursday, June 27 – 8:30 a.m.

A live stream video link will be available for each meeting in the Upcoming Meeting agenda section of rdco.com/agenda. When available, a link to the Video recording will be posted in the Past Meetings section for the individual meeting date.



