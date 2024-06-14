Inclusive Regional Governance Working Session Summary and Recommendations

The Regional Board received the Regional District of Central Okanagan / Westbank First Nation Inclusive Regional Governance Working Session Summary Report, which summarizes the March 13 working session on inclusive governance. The Board endorsed the proposed decision-making model and Joint Working Group composition as outlined in the report and asked staff to seek support from Westbank First Nation Chief and Council.

Small-Scale Multi-Unit Housing Legislation - Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-288 - Adoption



The Regional Board adopted Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 871-288, which was given first, second and third reading on May 23, 2024, and has received Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure approval. The purpose of the Zoning Amendment Bylaw is to ensure that electoral area housing regulations comply with provincial housing legislation. Under Bill 44 - Housing Statutes Amendment Act, local governments must adopt bylaw amendments to allow housing at the prescribed density by June 30th, 2024.

2024-2026 External Committee Appointments



The Regional Board received the 2024-2026 External Committee Appointments, which included:

· Director Tom Dyas appointed to the Central Okanagan Economic Development Standing Committee;

· Director Rick de Jong appointed to the Westside Wastewater Service Standing Committee;

· Director Rick Webber appointed as the alternate to the Kelowna Airport Advisory Committee;

· Chair Blair Ireland, Director Charlie Hodge and Director Wayne Carson re-appointed to the Okanagan Basin Water Board, and Vice-Chair Kevin Kraft re-appointed as the single alternate;

· Director Luke Stack appointed to the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior;

· Director Rick de Jong and Director Rick Webber appointed to the Sterile Insect Release Board, and Director Patrick Van Minsel appointed as first alternate;

· Director Gord Milsom appointed to the Municipal Insurance Association of BC.

Regional Board meetings



Regional District office – 1450 KLO Road, Kelowna (Woodhaven Boardroom)

· Thursday, June 27 – 8:30 a.m.

· Thursday, July 25 – 8:30 a.m.

A live stream video link will be available for each meeting in the Upcoming Meeting agenda section of rdco.com/agenda. When available, a link to the Video recording will be posted in the Past Meetings section for the individual meeting date.