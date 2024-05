West Kelowna RCMP are on scene at a serious motor vehicle collision in the 6900-block of Hwy 97 toward Peachland.

The highway is currently closed in both directions and experiencing serious congestion.

Drive BC reports a detour is available via the 201 Forest Service road.

Officers will reopen the highway as soon as the scene is processed entirely, however expect lengthy delays.

https://twitter.com/DriveBC/status/1788670048283853310