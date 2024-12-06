The Holiday Season is here and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP wants to remind everyone to stay vigilant and take steps to protect your holiday packages, both at home and while out shopping.

While you’re busy making lists and checking them twice, so are porch pirates and parking lot prowlers", states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. With the increase in deliveries and shopping trips, it’s important to stay one step ahead of would-be thieves. Don’t let the holiday hustle and bustle turn into a humbug heartbreak and follow these tips to help keep your treasures safe and secure."

At Home

Schedule deliveries: arrange for packages to be delivered when someone is home

Track shipments: use tracking services and receive updates to know exactly when your packages arrive

Can’t be at home? Have someone like a friend, family member, or trusted neighbour retrieve it for you

Choose an alternate delivery location: have packages delivered to your workplace or a secure pickup location

Request signature: coordinate with carriers to ensure someone is available to receive the package

Video surveillance: doorbell and other security cameras can deter thieves

If your package is stolen: file a report with the courier and notify police right away.

Out Shopping

Keep items out of sight: store purchases in your trunk and not on the passenger seats

Lock your doors: ensure you vehicle is secure, even during short stops

Be aware: pay attention to who is nearby when you are loading items into your car

If you see suspicious activity around vehicles or homes, report it immediately and directly to police. Let’s work together to make this holiday season merry, bright, and theft-free!