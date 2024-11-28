Kelowna Hockey Fest initiatives have proudly raised over $20,000 to support low-income children and at-risk youth in the community.

These funds will help provide access to essential services through the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.



“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Kelowna Hockey Fest and its supporters,” said Tammie Watson, Vice President of Marketing & Philanthropy of the YMCA of Southern Interior BC. “The funds raised will make a profound impact on the lives of hundreds of local children and families, providing them with the essential resources and supports they need to thrive. “

Hosted by Kelowna High Performance (KHP) and GSL Group , the one-day festival on August 23, 2024, brought hockey lovers together at Prospera Place. The event featured a high-energy Pro Game with NHL stars, Kelowna Rockets alumni, and all-star coaches, including Jessica Campbell, Shea Weber, Josh Gorges, Brent Seabrook, and Duncan Keith.

Outside of the arena, families enjoyed an action-packed kids’ zone, vendors, entertainment and hockey-themed competitions. Fundraising activities included a 50/50 raffle and a Coaches’ Signed Jersey Auction featuring game-worn jerseys from the event’s notable coaches.

"Kelowna Hockey Fest is about more than just hockey—it’s about celebrating our community, creating connections, and making a meaningful impact,” said organizers KHP and GSL Group. “We’re incredibly proud to have helped the YMCA raise over $20,000 this year, knowing these funds will help strengthen families and individuals across our city. Thank you to everyone who participated, cheered, and supported; together, we’ve proven how powerful our shared love for hockey can truly be."

Funds raised at Kelowna Hockey Fest will support a wide range of YMCA programs designed to meet urgent needs. This includes free and/or subsidized memberships to the YMCA for children and youth, along with providing families with free access to essential programs including mental health support, family support services, drop-out prevention programs and more.

These programs include YMCA’s Beyond the Bell which offers academic tools to at-risk children, the Young Parent Program which supports parents under 20, YMCA Okanagan Swims - offering free swimming lessons to all grade 3 students in SD#23, and employment training for vulnerable youth.

“Our partnership with Kelowna Hockey Fest is testament to the power of community and collaboration,” says Watson, “and is about creating opportunities, fostering hope, and opening the doors to sports, healthy living, and family supports, for all.”

By partnering in programs like these, Kelowna Hockey Fest is proud to support the YMCA in removing financial barriers and empowering youth to succeed, regardless of their circumstances. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the supporters and donors who made this event possible, helping the YMCA continue its vital work while uniting the community through a shared love of hockey.