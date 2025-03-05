The highly anticipated Hockey Helps the Homeless (HHTH) Okanagan Region pro-am charity hockey tournament is returning for its second year, once again supporting BGC Okanagan programs that prevent youth homelessness.

this exciting event gives local hockey enthusiasts the opportunity to play alongside former professional players while making a meaningful impact in the community.

“Last year’s tournament showed us just how powerful this community can be when we come together for a cause,” says Richelle Leckey, BGC Okanagan Community Engagement Coordinator. “The support was overwhelming, and the funds raised had a direct and lasting impact on the lives of local youth. We are excited to build on that momentum this year and continue making a difference through the game we all love.”

HHTH Okanagan raises crucial funds to support BGC Okanagan’s low-barrier services, including its shelter diversion and Upstream Kelowna programs, which provide essential support and resources to youth facing barriers in the region.

Hockey legends return to the ice for a cause

On Thursday, May 22, 2025, participants will be hitting the ice with Stanley Cup Champion Brad May at MNP Place, along with other NHL and Olympic Alumni like Shea Weber, Todd Simpson and Rene Bourque.

The tournament welcomes individual players and teams to sign up and experience a professional-style event that includes:

· Three hockey games with at least one former professional hockey player per team

· Personalized jerseys and socks

· A participant gift package

· Draft night reception

· HHTH merchandise

· Game day food and beverages

· Fundraising Incentives

“We are incredibly proud to continue our support of BGC Okanagan through our partnership with Hockey Helps the Homeless,” says Brent Peacock, Partner at Peacock Sheridan Group. “This tournament is an incredible way to bring people together for a great cause, and we encourage local businesses and hockey fans to get involved.”

Hockey Helps the Homeless is a nationally registered charity that hosts one-day adult tournaments across 21 cities in Canada, where participants of all genders play alongside hockey greats while raising funds to combat homelessness.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, volunteering, player registration, or to donate, visit www.hockeyhelpsthehomeless.com.