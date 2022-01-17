With the holiday season upon us, the City of Penticton is reminding residents about some important changes involving their upcoming waste collection services.

Be aware that waste collection will not take place on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day, which both fall on a Wednesday. Please see the charts below for holiday waste collection changes.

Regular collection day Pickup will occur instead on Wednesday, Dec. 25 Thursday, Dec. 26 Thursday, Dec. 26 Friday, Dec. 27 Friday, Dec. 27 Saturday, Dec. 28 Wednesday, Jan. 1 Thursday, Jan. 2 Thursday, Jan. 2 Friday, Jan. 3 Friday, Jan. 3 Saturday, Jan. 4

Extra recycling collection

To help residents clear out extra packaging, which accumulates during the holiday season, recycling will be picked up for three consecutive weeks starting Monday, Dec. 23 and ending Friday, Jan. 10. Items must be added into your blue recycling cart for collection; extra bags are not accepted.

Items that can be recycled

Many paper and cardboard items can be added to your curbside collection, including wrapping paper, greeting cards, paper gift bags, paper boxes and toy packaging. Place these items loosely in your recycling cart, flattening boxes and taking care not to stack items together. Baking items like pie trays, chocolate boxes and cookie tins can also go into your recycling cart. For more recycling tips, visit penticton.ca/recycling.

Tag-a-bag stickers for extra garbage

If you have extra garbage that will not fit into your designated cart, you can purchase tag-a-bag stickers from City Hall, City Yards or the Community Centre. Simply place the sticker onto the bag to ensure it is collected. Please note that City Hall and City Yards will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 24-Jan. 2, 2025.

Tips for snowy days

If it’s snowing outside, place your carts out as usual by 7 a.m. Ensure they are one metre away from any obstacles and not placed on top of snow banks. Clear the lids of ice and snow. If your garbage is not collected by the end of the day due to snow, you may place an extra bag of garbage alongside your cart on the next collection day. For more tips, visit penticton.ca/snow.

Where to get more information

Carts not picked up? Please contact Waste Connections of Canada directly at 250-490-3888.

For more information on the City’s recycling program, visit penticton.ca/recycling. To set up an automated collection reminder, visit penticton.ca/garbagereminder.