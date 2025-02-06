This past holiday season, the power of generosity was on full display as donors came together to raise an incredible $486,546 through 801 gifts to the KGH Foundation’s Celebrate the Miracles campaign .

With a large portion allocated to replace aging echocardiography (ECHO) machines at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH), these funds will directly impact thousands of cardiac patients across the Southern Interior.

“The generosity of our community over the holiday season never ceases to amaze me,” shares Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation. “Donations to our seasonal campaign provide vital support for the areas of greatest need at Kelowna General Hospital. These funds allow us to be nimble and meet the most urgent needs in our hospital and community, and right now, that means equipping our cardiac teams with the best technology they need to save lives."

Echocardiography is a gold standard for cardiac diagnostics, using non-invasive ultrasound imaging to provide real-time, detailed views of the heart. These machines are crucial in diagnosing and monitoring heart conditions—often making the difference between life and death. With KGH’s previous ECHO equipment aging and one unit removed from service due to declining image quality, the lab was operating at reduced capacity, straining resources, and limiting patient access. Thanks to updated machines, the ECHO lab can operate at full capacity, ensuring timely diagnostics and improved care for patients.

“The echocardiogram is indispensable for patients with heart conditions,” explains Dr. Kathryn Brown, Medical Director for Cardiology at KGH. “Every day, we see patients whose treatment depends on early, accurate diagnosis and continuous monitoring. With cardiac cases on the rise, having access to the most advanced imaging tools means we can detect issues sooner, make critical decisions faster, and ultimately save more lives. This isn’t just about improving efficiency—it’s about ensuring that every patient, whether a child with a congenital condition or a senior facing heart failure, receives the best possible care.”

The holiday campaign’s success ensures that KGH’s new, replacement ECHO systems will offer sharper imaging, advanced 3D capabilities, and cutting-edge diagnostic tools. These upgrades will:

Reduce patient wait times

Improve diagnostic accuracy

Enhance pediatric and adult cardiac care

Help keep patients close to home for treatment

"Early diagnosis saves lives," adds Young. "With these critical upgrades, fewer patients will face long wait times, unnecessary travel, or delayed treatment. Instead, they will receive the cardiac care they need right here at home all thanks to generous donors."

“We simply couldn’t acquire this potentially life-saving cardiac equipment at this time without the support of donors,” shares Dr. Brown. “Whether it’s for ourselves, a family member, or a friend, we all know someone who will rely on this equipment one day. Because of this community’s generosity, our cardiac team has the most advanced tools to deliver the best care possible."

In addition to the ECHO upgrades, funds raised through the holiday campaign supports other critical health care advancements and regional initiatives such as JoeAnna’s House, which provides accommodations for the families of out-of-town patients receiving care at KGH.