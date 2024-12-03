Last December saw nearly 800 crashes a day in BC. Here’s how to stay safe.

Winter driving in BC is challenging at the best of times. The added stress of a busy holiday season can make it even more dangerous, cautions Road Safety at Work.

Last December, 24,534 crashes were reported to ICBC — an average of nearly 800 per day. The total included 3,422 in the Southern Interior, which includes the Okanagan, Kamloops, and the Kootenays.)

“Rushing to your destination while driving might seem like a way to save time when you’ve got a lot to do, but it greatly increases the risk of a crash," says Trace Acres, program director for Road Safety at Work.

Driving too fast for the conditions is one of the major contributors to winter crashes. "Slowing down and giving yourself extra time is one of the best ways to help ensure you and your loved ones travel safely this holiday season."

Many other factors combine to make driving at this time of year more perilous.

Road and weather conditions can change quickly in the Central Okanagan region. Fewer daylight hours mean more driving in the dark. The hectic pace of life and work can increase fatigue, which slows driver reaction time. Holiday celebrations can include alcohol or drugs. Phone use distracts driver attention from the road.

In addition, traffic can increase as more people drive to shop, visit, attend seasonal events, or as part of their job.

“The holidays can create a lot of stress, which can affect our driving decisions,” says Acres.

ICBC statistics show that December has had the most crashes of any winter month over the last five years. WorkSafeBC statistics show that work-related crashes increase by 26% during the winter months.

As part of national Safe Driving Week December 1 to 7, Road Safety at Work offers these additional tips to help drivers keep themselves, their passengers, and all road users safe as we head into the holiday season:

Avoid driving when conditions are poor. They may worsen in an hour or two.

Know before you go by checking DriveBC.ca for road conditions and weather updates.

Leave more space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you, so you have more time to react to other drivers.

Use winter tires even if you’re in an area with little snow. They provide better traction in cold temperatures and on slippery roads.

Leave your phone alone.

Be fully rested before long drives. Fatigue can be as dangerous as impaired driving, especially on dark, icy roads.

Take extra care in busy parking lots, especially after dark.

Follow your organization’s safe driving procedures if you drive on the job.

“We all share the responsibility for making BC’s roads safer during the holiday season,” says Acres. “Our friends and family members want us home to celebrate with them.”

For more tips on safe winter driving, visit ShiftIntoWinter.ca.