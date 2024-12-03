Last December saw nearly 800 crashes a day in BC. Here’s how to stay safe.
Winter driving in BC is challenging at the best of times. The added stress of a busy holiday season can make it even more dangerous, cautions Road Safety at Work.
Last December, 24,534 crashes were reported to ICBC — an average of nearly 800 per day. The total included 3,422 in the Southern Interior, which includes the Okanagan, Kamloops, and the Kootenays.)
“Rushing to your destination while driving might seem like a way to save time when you’ve got a lot to do, but it greatly increases the risk of a crash," says Trace Acres, program director for Road Safety at Work.
Driving too fast for the conditions is one of the major contributors to winter crashes. "Slowing down and giving yourself extra time is one of the best ways to help ensure you and your loved ones travel safely this holiday season."
Many other factors combine to make driving at this time of year more perilous.
Road and weather conditions can change quickly in the Central Okanagan region. Fewer daylight hours mean more driving in the dark. The hectic pace of life and work can increase fatigue, which slows driver reaction time. Holiday celebrations can include alcohol or drugs. Phone use distracts driver attention from the road.
In addition, traffic can increase as more people drive to shop, visit, attend seasonal events, or as part of their job.
“The holidays can create a lot of stress, which can affect our driving decisions,” says Acres.
ICBC statistics show that December has had the most crashes of any winter month over the last five years. WorkSafeBC statistics show that work-related crashes increase by 26% during the winter months.
As part of national Safe Driving Week December 1 to 7, Road Safety at Work offers these additional tips to help drivers keep themselves, their passengers, and all road users safe as we head into the holiday season:
“We all share the responsibility for making BC’s roads safer during the holiday season,” says Acres. “Our friends and family members want us home to celebrate with them.”
For more tips on safe winter driving, visit ShiftIntoWinter.ca.