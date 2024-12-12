The 2024 Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign has set a new fundraising record, raising an impressive $25,717 in support of JoeAnna’s House and an additional $25,717 for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. This marks a significant increase from last year’s campaign, reflecting the generosity of the community.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the continued support from local Tim Hortons locations and our community,” says Darlene Haslock, Director of JoeAnna’s House. “These funds will be essential in helping even more families in need of a home away from home. Your support will provide families with comfort, support, and a sense of relief during some of their most challenging times.”

The funds raised this year exceeded the inaugural campaign total by over $8,000, underscoring the community’s commitment to JoeAnna’s House. The home, which provides affordable, short-term accommodation for families while their loved ones receive care at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH), has seen an increasing demand. Nearly 1,000 families have been unable to access the home due to its full capacity, highlighting the urgent need for expansion.

To meet this demand, the KGH Foundation is working to raise $5.3 million to expand JoeAnna’s House and ensure more families receive the support they need.

“The amount of Holiday Smile Cookies purchased shows just how much our community values JoeAnna’s House,” Haslock adds. “We are deeply grateful to local Tim Hortons teams, whose tireless work during Smile Cookie week has made this campaign such a success. Thanks to this support, we will be able to welcome and comfort even more families in need.”

About JoeAnna’s House

Located right beside KGH, JoeAnna’s House has provided affordable accommodation and a supportive environment for more than 2,600 families while their loved ones receive medical care at the hospital. However, with the demand for services far exceeding capacity, an expansion is urgently needed to alleviate the growing waitlist and provide a haven to more families facing medical crises.

To learn more about the expansion project for JoeAnna’s House please visit www.joeannashouse.com/expansion.