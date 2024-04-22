The Southeast District RCMP’s Major Crime Unit has taken conduct of an investigation after the discovery of a deceased person.

In the afternoon of April 20th, 2024, Kelowna RCMP were called to the 201 Forest Service Road towards Big White, where they confirmed a body laying in a creek.

“We can confirm it is being investigated as a homicide,” says Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson. “The investigation is in its preliminary stages, with no identified risk to the public.”

The BC Coroners Service is working with police to help identify the victim.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been on the 201 Forest Service Road over the past two weeks, and observed anything suspicious, to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.