North Westside Road residents within the Central Okanagan will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted bulky items this fall.

Residents can dispose of large household items for a cost of $20 per truckload from Wednesday, October 9 through to Wednesday, October 16, during regular operating hours at the North Westside Road transfer station.

This special disposal opportunity is available to residents with a valid ID card for residential items only including:

appliances – fridges and freezers accepted at no charge

scrap metal

lawn mowers and other motorized parts

household and lawn furniture

No hazardous waste (including computers, electronics, etc.) will be accepted.

Cash or cheques will be the only accepted method of payment.

The North Westside Road transfer station is located at the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road (turn at the corner of Westside Road and Sugarloaf Mountain Forest Service Road and follow the signs). Hours of operation are Mondays (including the Thanksgiving holiday Monday), Wednesday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information and details about this collection please contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250 or email recycle@rdco.com.