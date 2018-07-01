For decades, parking minimums have shaped the way cities grow.

For every apartment, business, or home built, regulations dictated a set number of parking spots.

But now, changes to provincial policy is reshaping how cities will develop in British Columbia.

Kelowna Chief Planner Nola Kilmartin said the bold move of removing parking minimums is transforming housing development for the better.

Fewer parking stalls will open the door to better housing, healthier lifestyles, and more vibrant communities.

“Parking reform has been proven to be more effective at boosting home construction than any other land use reform,” Kilmartin explained.

By removing these minimums near transit hubs, developers now have room to think creatively. Instead of prioritizing concrete slabs for cars, they can build more homes for people.

When developers have to pour millions into constructing parkades or sprawling lots, costs inevitably passed on to renters and buyers.

But flexibility in parking isn’t about stripping people of their cars.

Instead, it’s about options. Builders can decide what makes sense for the area. Next to a grocery store, a hospital, or a university? Maybe less than one parking spot per unit is perfect. Living near transit means you don’t always need to hop behind the wheel. Less concrete for parking means more room – and budget – for homes.

"Flexibility in parking allows builders and developers to get more creative to make the numbers work. They can build more townhomes, different mixed use developments because you don't need to plan out these large inefficient parkades," she said.

Parking reform encourages small-scale development. Fewer massive towers. More townhomes. More low-rise condominiums.

What does this mean for people trying to find affordable places to live? Lower parking requirements mean lower costs to build homes, which can lead to more affordable rent and housing prices.

Seniors and others who don’t drive can live closer to services, saving money and improving accessibility.

Of course, this doesn’t mean the end of cars.

Families headed to soccer practice, tradespeople arriving at job sites, and delivery trucks will still need the roads. What parking reform does is give everyone options.

"The more people who are able to live without a vehicle means less traffic for those who need to use a car," Kilmartin said. "But those who can move through the city - ride a bike, take the bus, or just walk - that's one less car on the road."