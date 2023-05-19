Crews must temporarily close Hudson Road, between Guidi and Concord Roads, on Thursday, April 10 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., to complete asphalt repair work following the February emergency watermain break.

Transit service will be detoured during the closure, resulting in delays on two routes: Lakeview 20 and Bear Creek 29.

Crews will work directly with affected property owners to facilitate driveway access during the construction. Plans have been made to accommodate emergency access.

Motorists and buses can detour via Boucherie Road and Highway 97 or via Gregory or Mission Hill Road, Ridge Boulevard, Vineyard Drive, East Boundary Road and Highway 97. Please respect crews at work, obey signs and traffic personnel and follow posted speed limits on detour routes in respect of your neighbours.

Please note the construction schedule is subject to weather conditions and other factors.