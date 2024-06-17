This past weekend, Kelowna witnessed a momentous event as over 500 proud students from Okanagan College walked across the stage on Saturday, beginning a stretch of convocation ceremonies at OC campuses across the Okanagan Valley.

Students will attend convocation ceremonies in Vernon today, Salmon Arm Tuesday and Penticton on Wednesday.

On Saturday in Kelowna, graduates from the Arts, Business, Health, Science and Technology, Trades, and Continuing Studies programs gathered with friends, family, and community members to celebrate their achievements. The atmosphere was electric with excitement and anticipation, a culmination of years of hard work and dedication.



For many students, this ceremony marked the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter. Graduates beamed with pride as they reflected on their academic journey, the friendships they had forged, and the challenges they had overcome. Family members and friends filled the courtyard, cheering and applauding as each name was called.



Student, Kaylee Levesque delivered an inspiring speech. Kaylee, who completed the Certified Dental Assistant program, reflected on her journey. She expressed profound gratitude for the support she received throughout her time at OC.



“Through the sacrifices and challenges we faced, through the laughter and tears, we have finally reached this great milestone," she said in a heartfelt speech.



As the graduates of Kelowna look forward to their futures, they do so with the knowledge that they are part of a larger network of alumni who will always support and encourage one another. Their experiences at the college, the memories made, and the lessons learned will remain with them forever.



Dr. Neil Fassina, the president of Okanagan College, also addressed the graduates, emphasizing the significance of their accomplishments and the bright futures that lay ahead.



“As you walk across the stage today – we’re celebrating what you’ve achieved at Okanagan College, and we share in your excitement for what’s ahead,” he told the graduates. “Your education, your commitment to learning has prepared you to tackle new challenges: and that’s important, because the world needs people like all of you here. We have all the confidence in the world in you, and we can’t wait to hear about your next steps.”

The Vernon, Salmon Arm, and Penticton campuses Convocation and Commencement ceremonies are up next, respectively, starting at 4:30 p.m. The Vernon ceremony will take place at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, while the Salmon Arm and Penticton ceremonies will be hosted on campus.