Sparks flew, culinary creations delighted, and engineering expertise were on display as 225 competitors converged on the Kelowna campus for the 2025 Skills Canada BC Regional Trades and Technologies and Spaghetti Bridge Building competitions on Friday, Feb. 28.

Eight Central Okanagan students in grades 7 to 9 have now advanced to the 2025 Skills Nationals in Abbotsford .

Students worked on projects as part of their school curriculum and then came to Okanagan College and took part in a timed competition.

"I learned quite a bit from the Skills Regionals welding program. I learned how to do flux core and hardwire and stick welding. I have really enjoyed this program because a lot of it is helping others and I get along really well with everyone in my class," said Crystal Zimmerman, Osoyoos Secondary School, grade 12.

Students from across the Central Okanagan took part in the event, testing their skills and knowledge across a wide array of trades and technology competitions – architectural and mechanical CAD, cabinetmaking, culinary arts, welding, jr. skills gravity vehicle, jr. skills carpentry and more.

The 40th annual Spaghetti Bridge Building contest was also part of the event, with students participating in three categories: Grade 6-9 team building, Grade 10-12 team building and heavyweight competition.

"We are proud to be able to host so many students from across the region and have them come to our campus to take part in the Skills Regionals,” said Associate Dean of Trades and Apprenticeship Danny Marques. “This event is about supporting students in their lifelong journey. We want to inspire and support their skills development, while introducing them to our learning environment."

Event sponsors include Faction Projects Inc., DeWalt, PCL Construction, Interior Testing Ltd. and KMS Tools, who provided generous support in the form of an $800 tool donation for prizes.

For more information, visit the Skills Canada BC website .

Here is a list of competition winners:

Architectural CAD:

· Gold - Jadeynn Papineau, Kelowna Secondary School

· Silver – Rowyn Tobin, Mount Boucherie Secondary School

Cabinetry:

· Gold – Ryder Starling, Rutland Senior Secondary

· Silver – Ethan Auchincloss, Okanagan Mission Secondary

· Bronze – Ben Keppler, Kalamalka Secondary

Junior Carpentry:

· Gold – Ethan Barker, Canyon Falls Middle School

· Silver – Ryley Chmelyk, Glenrosa Middle School

· Bronze – Mason Morcom, Okanagan Mission Secondary

The Tim Dorn Trades Excellence Award

· Jonah Nault, Canyon Falls Middle School

Culinary Art:

· Gold – Declan Remington, Penticton Secondary School

· Silver – Helene Rosenberger, Rutland Senior Secondary

· Bronze – Luke Thompson, Rutland Senior Secondary

Junior Gravity Car:

· Gold – Liam, Hindle, Henry Matonog, Kai Olsen, Canyon Falls Middle School

· Silver – Sam Foteyne, Ahdrej Nad, Leo Nelson, Similkameen Elementary Secondary

· Bronze – Courtney Mullen Knight, Selina Backstrom Resch, Osoyoos Secondary

Mechanical CAD:

· Gold – Regan Keith, Kelowna Secondary School

Spaghetti Bridge:

· Gold – Eli Zuidhof, Tristin Vanderdean, Vernon Christian School

· Silver – Arjun Brar, Deepika Brar, Henna Brar, Anissa Khodarahmi, South Okanagan Secondary School

· Bronze – Felix Bergeron, Samuel Donegan, Jacob Ouilette, Immaculata High School

Spaghetti Bridge – Heavyweight

· Gold – Andre Fernandez Fraire, Jenna Pieper, Okanagan College Associate of Science & School of Business

· Silver – Ella Hamer-Jackson, Owen Wessels, Kelowna Christian School

· Bronze – Weston Penninga, Porter Stacey, Lincoln Weatherill, VIncent Williams, Kelowna Christian School

Welding:

· Gold – Clarke Carson, South Okanagan Secondary

· Silver – Sydney Martin, Rutland Senior Secondary

· Bronze – Riley Johnson, Kelowna Secondary School