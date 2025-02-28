After more than 50 years, the 2025 Montana’s Brier returns to Kelowna today as Prospera Place becomes home to the excitement of Canada’s national men’s curling championship until March 9.

The first draw takes place at 6:30pm and event goers are invited to visit the Original 16 Patch at the Delta Grand Okanagan to take in more entertainment.

“We’re excited to welcome the best curling teams from across Canada to Kelowna as they compete for the national title. With our vibrant arts and culture scene, strong local businesses and incredible community spirit, we can’t wait for athletes, coaches, families, and fans to experience everything our great city has to offer,” says Acting Mayor Luke Stack. “Whether you’re a lifelong curling fan or new to the sport, this event provides an opportunity for everyone to be part of the excitement.”

Kelowna has a strong curling community with one of the largest curling clubs in Canada and numbers of dedicated staff and volunteers have been working to ensure this event is a success. To host major events like the Brier, the City competes with others across Canada and in some cases, internationally, recognizing that successful event hosting requires more than just providing venues.

The event is expected to bring substantial economic benefits as fans and teams from across Canada gather to enjoy the Brier action.

“As the gateway to our region, we are thrilled to welcome athletes, fans and visitors travelling through Kelowna International Airport for the 2025 Montana’s Brier. This event not only celebrates incredible talent and sportsmanship but also brings significant economic benefits to our community,” says Sam Samaddar, Chief Executive Officer, Kelowna International Airport. “Our airport is proud to play a role in connecting people to this world-class competition, supporting local businesses and fostering a vibrant atmosphere of excitement. We wish all participants the best of luck and hope every visitor enjoys their time in our beautiful region.”

"We look forward to welcoming athletes and visitors to the city over the next 10 days, as this national event provides access to high quality entertainment while supporting businesses and the economy," says Tourism Kelowna President & CEO, Lisanne Ballantyne.