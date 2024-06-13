Over the summer months every year, impaired driving-related crashes where someone is injured or killed increase by 27% in B.C.

The largest increase occurs in northern B.C. (up 63%) followed by the Southern Interior (up 53%), Vancouver Island (up 21%) and Lower Mainland (up 11%).

This is why ICBC and police are launching a summer-long campaign to reduce impaired driving on B.C. roads. While significant progress has been made since CounterAttack roadchecks began in 1977, on average, 61 lives are still lost every year related to impaired driving.

Starting this weekend, police will be looking for impaired drivers at CounterAttack roadchecks throughout the province. If your activities this summer involve alcohol or other drugs, plan ahead to get home safe. Use a designated driver, taxi, rideshare, or take transit to keep our roads safe.

Find more tips and statistics in an infographic on icbc.com.

Quotes

Shabnem Afzal, ICBC’s director of road safety

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can significantly impair your vision, judgment and reaction time. Don’t take a chance and put the safety of others on the road at risk. Make sure you plan ahead for a safe ride home and help keep our roads safe for everyone.”

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General

“Impaired driving is entirely preventable. By planning ahead for a safe ride home—whether it's using a designated driver, calling a taxi or rideshare, or taking public transit—we can save lives and protect our communities. Let's all take responsibility to make sure that everyone gets home safely.”

Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson, President of the BC Association of Chiefs of Police

“Driving under the influence is a serious and reckless decision that endangers not only the driver but everyone on the road. It's imperative that we all understand the life-altering consequences that can arise from this irresponsible behavior. Your choices behind the wheel affect more than just you. Let's commit to keeping our roads safe and never drive under the influence.”

Statistics*

Summer impaired statistics

Over the summer months, impaired driving related crashes where someone is injured or killed increase by 27% in B.C.

In the Lower Mainland, impaired driving related crashes where someone is injured or killed increase by 11% during the summer months.

On Vancouver Island, impaired driving related crashes where someone is injured or killed increase by 21% during the summer months.

In the Southern Interior, impaired driving related crashes where someone is injured or killed increase by 53% during the summer months.

In North Central B.C., impaired driving related crashes where someone is injured or killed increase by 63% during the summer months.

Impaired statistics

On average, 61 people are killed and 1,404 injured in impaired driving related crashes in B.C. every year.

On average, 17 people are killed and 600 injured in impaired driving related crashes in the Lower Mainland every year.

On average, 10 people are killed and 305 injured in impaired driving related crashes on Vancouver Island every year.

On average, 23 people are killed and 344 injured in impaired driving related crashes in the Southern Interior every year.

On average, 13 people are killed and 155 injured in impaired driving related crashes in North Central B.C. every year.

*Injury, crash and fatality data is police data and based on five-year average from 2018 to 2022. Impaired is defined to include alcohol, illicit drugs and medicines. 2020 and 2021 data may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. An average of 81 casualty crashes where someone is injured or killed occur in B.C. involving impaired driving from October to May, compared to 103 casualty crashes from June to September.