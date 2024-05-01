As the weather warms and more vulnerable road users are on our roads, ICBC and police are kicking off an education and enforcement campaign to encourage drivers to travel at safe speeds to prevent crashes and keep everyone on our roads safe.

Research shows that the faster you drive, the more likely you are to crash and the greater the impact. Going 5 km/h over the speed limit increases your risk of crashing by 50%.* Drivers should slow down, be attentive to vulnerable road users, and follow posted speed limits, even in ideal conditions.

“Speed plays a role in every crash,” said Shabnem Afzal, ICBC’s director of road safety. “The higher the speed, the more time and distance you need to stop, making it harder to avoid crashing. When you drive at a safe speed, you can prevent crashes and protect the lives of all road users.”

This month, police agencies in B.C. are focused on speeding through targeted enforcement and automated enforcement cameras. ICBC is working with Speed Watch volunteers to set up speed-reader boards in B.C. communities to show drivers how fast they’re travelling and remind them to follow the speed limit.

“Speed is a significant contributing factor in collision fatalities in B.C.,” said Chief Superintendent Holly Turton, Officer in Charge of BC Highway Patrol. “Police agencies throughout the province will be looking for speeding drivers to make our roads safer for everyone. Slow down so you have more time to react to the unexpected and reduce your risk of crashing.”

Statistics**

Every year, on average, 84 people are killed and 2,168 are injured in speed related crashes in B.C.

Every year, on average, 27 people are killed and 931 are injured in speed related crashes in the Lower Mainland.

Every year, on average, 12 people are killed and 361 are injured in speed related crashes on Vancouver Island.

Every year, on average, 32 people are killed and 617 are injured in speed related crashes in the Southern Interior region.

Every year, on average, 14 people are killed and 259 are injured in speed related in the North Central region.

*Travelling Speed and the Risk of Crash Involvement, The University of Adelaide (1997).

**Five-year annual average based on police data from 2018 to 2022. Speed: includes exceeding speed limit, excessive speed over 40 km/h of the posted limit and driving too fast for conditions.