New drivers are eight times more likely to be involved in fatal crashes than experienced drivers.*

That’s why ICBC road safety speakers are visiting B.C. high schools this graduation season to connect with teens through their personal stories and help students realize the life-changing consequences of taking risks while driving.

While B.C.’s graduated licensing program has helped reduce crashes involving new drivers, on average, 26 youth are killed and 9,600 are injured in crashes each year in B.C.**

“Our speakers’ presentations open up conversations with teens about situations they may face and support them in making safe choices for their future,” said Shabnem Afzal, ICBC’s director of road safety. “Our road safety speaker program is one way we’re working to protect young drivers and help them understand the life-changing consequences that can result from a crash.”

Car crashes are the leading cause of death for Canadian youth.*** We encourage adults to talk to the teens in their lives about the importance of making safe driving decisions. Young drivers, parents and caregivers can find learning resources on icbc.com including the Learn to Drive Smart guide, practice knowledge test, and Street Sense, an app to practice hazard perception skills.

For more information on ICBC’s road safety speakers and their stories, visit icbc.com.

Facts

More than 40,000 B.C. high school students hear from an ICBC road safety speaker every year.

Distracted driving is the top factor (30%) in casualty crashes involving young drivers followed by speed (16%) and impaired driving (7%).**

Young male drivers are involved in crashes almost three times more often than young female drivers, particularly when speeding or impaired driving is involved.**

18% of drivers speeding in casualty crashes were 16 to 21 years old.** Yet these young drivers make up only 6% of all licensed B.C. drivers.****

Regional statistics**

On average, 11 youth are killed and 6,056 are injured in crashes each year in the Lower Mainland.

On average, five youth are killed and 348 are injured in crashes each year in the North Central region.

On average, eight youth are killed and 1,027 are injured in crashes each year in the Southern Interior.

On average, three youth are killed and 979 are injured in crashes each year in Vancouver Island.

*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (2004).

**Police-reported data based on the five-year average between 2018 and 2022. Youth are defined as age 16 to 21.

***Youth and Impaired Driving: Opportunities for Progress. MADD Canada (2006).

****Average active B.C. driver licences aged 16 to 21 based on ICBC data from 2018 to 2022.