Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending April 7, 2024, the Western Hockey League announced Tuesday.

This is the second time the 2024 NHL Draft-eligible centre has earned the honour this season.

Iginla led all WHL skaters with five goals and three assists for eight points and a +4 rating through four games this week.

Kelowna’s First-Round series against the Wenatchee Wild was tied 1-1 entering Game 3 at Prospera Place on April 2. With the Wild up 1-0, Iginla kickstarted the comeback as his breakaway shot squeaked through the pads of the Wenatchee netminder and trickled across the goal line. Iginla added another by tapping in a slick Michael Cicek feed on a two-on-one rush as the Rockets scored five unanswered goals in a 5-1 win, taking their first lead of the series. Iginla was also named second star of the game.

In Game 4, Iginla received a breakout pass from standout rookie Hiroki Gojsic and turned on the jets to breeze past the Wild defender and snap a shot past Daniel Hauser for his fourth of the series and the eventual game-winning goal.

In perhaps his most dramatic play of the series, Iginla found the game-tying-goal with just 45 seconds remaining in Game 5 south of the border. Though Wenatchee would force Game 6 with an overtime tally from Stephen Arp, Iginla still finished with a goal and an assist.

With a chance to eliminate Wenatchee on home ice, the 6-foot, 186-pound forward earned a secondary assist on alternate captain Andrew Cristall’s game-opening tally. He’d find the back of the net himself in the middle frame with Cicek again finding him in the perfect spot. Iginla’s eighth postseason goal tied the Rockets’ franchise record for most goals in a playoff series. Iginla capped off his night by stealing the puck from an enemy player in front of the Wenatchee net and dishing a no-look pass to Andrew Cristall for the series-clinching goal. Kelowna would go on to a 4-1 win to eliminate the Wild.

Iginla’s eight goals have him sitting first in goals scored in the playoffs and second in points with 11.

NHL Central Scouting has the clutch forward ranked 11th among North American Skaters ahead of June's NHL draft.

Kelowna will now face Prince George in a B.C. Division showdown in Round Two.

Game 1 between the Rockets and Cougars is set for Friday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. PST at the CN Centre.

Fans can catch the Tij and the Rockets when they return home for games three and four at Propsera Place on Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17.