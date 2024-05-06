WHL Rookie of the Year nominee Gavin McKenna spearheaded a tremendous third-period comeback as Canada captured gold in a 6-4 win over the United States at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship on Sunday.

The 16-year-old scored a hat trick in the championship match and extended his record as the top-scoring Canadian at a single U18 World Championship tournament.

After passing Tyson Jost and Macklin Celebrini for the most points by a Canadian, McKenna surpassed Shane Wright with the most goals by a Canadian at the event.

The 2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward wraps up his time in Finland with 10 goals and 10 assists in seven games.

"It's the best feeling ever," McKenna said on the broadcast post-game. "Obviously, you can't do it by yourself. I had an unbelievable line and an unbelievable team. Couldn't have done it without them. So many guys in this tournament stepped up when we needed it and it all paid off in the end."

A total of nine WHLers helped Canada win its first gold medal since 2021 and a fifth all-time first-place finish at the event.

After the defending champion U.S. squad went up 1-0 after the first period, Prince Albert Raiders forward Ryder Ritchie (NHL CSS: 19) got Canada on the board with a brilliant short-side shot off the rush.

The United States would take a formidable 3-1 lead, but McKenna (2026 NHL Draft-eligible) kickstarted the comeback effort with a precision backhand shot late in the middle frame to get Canada within one.

The tide turned after an American player was assessed a five-minute major for a check to the head of Ritchie.

Canada struck three times on the ensuing powerplay to take its first lead of the match.

McKenna leveled the game 3-3 with a blast from the high slot, with Kelowna Rockets standout Tij Iginla (NHL CSS: 9) earning assists on both goals.

Iginla put Canada in front with a lofty wrister just 39 seconds later to make it 5-3 for the Canuck contingent.

McKenna iced the game with an empty-netter to seal the victory and his record-setting 20th point of the tournament.

"There was never a doubt in this room," McKenna added. "The group of guys we have, we've built unbelievable friendships that we'll have for a lifetime. It's an amazing group and a hell of a win by us.

All tournament we practiced our powerplay and it came up big and that was key to our win."

Harrison Brunicke (Kamloops Blazers), Ollie Josephson (Red Deer Rebels), Ryder Ritchie (Prince Albert Raiders), Carson Wetsch (Calgary Hitmen), Charlie Elick (Brandon Wheat Kings) and Tij Iginla (Kelowna Rockets) are eligible for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, while Roger McQueen (Brandon Wheat Kings) and Reese Hamilton (Calgary Hitmen) are eligible in 2025 and McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers) will be available in 2026.