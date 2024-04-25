BC’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner is hosting an audio-visual exhibit in Kelowna that will allow visitors to step inside the stories of people impacted by hate in our province.

Open to the public from May 2 to 4, the From Hate to Hope exhibit will provide an immersive experience based on what we heard during the Commissioner’s Inquiry into hate in the pandemic and the large-scale works of art that emerged from it across B.C.

The Kelowna public presentation of the immersive exhibit will take place at the Alternator Gallery (103 – 421 Cawston Ave., Kelowna) on May 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is not required and there is no cost to attend.

The exhibit will initially travel to three other communities in different regions of the province: Fort St. John (May 10 and 11), Nanaimo (May 16 and 17) and Vancouver (May 23). Its inagural showing took place in Vancouver on April 24