The Kelowna RCMP arrested the driver of a vehicle suspected to having collided with many parked vehicles in the downtown area.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on August 12, 2023, the Kelowna RCMP received numerous reports of an erratic driver colliding with parked vehicles. The first incident was witnessed in the Dilworth area followed by many more driving complaints reported in the downtown core of Kelowna.

The suspect vehicle was eventually located by police after it had already collided with a building on Leon Avenue. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was arrested at the scene and transported to the Kelowna Detachment.

“We are very thankful that no one was hurt during this incident considering the driving behavior and the distance the vehicle travelled while operated in this manner,” stated Sergeant Judith Bertrand, the Media Liaison Officer for the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

“The driver is in custody and will be attending court in the morning (Tuesday, August 13). They are facing many Criminal Charges and Motor Vehicle Act infractions”, added Sergeant Judith Bertrand.