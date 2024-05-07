On May 4, 2024 at approximately 1:15 a.m., Kelowna RCMP officers were assisting paramedics in the 400-block of Lawrence Ave when an officer observed an unrelated white SUV backing up nearby and come into contact with a parked police vehicle before attempting to drive away.

The driver was stopped immediately after where officers noted indicators of alcohol consumption from the 53-year old female driver. The investigating officer made a lawful breath demand, of which the driver refused to provide. The driver was fined administratively with an Immediate Roadside Prohibition which includes a $500 fine, a 90-day driving prohibition and a mandatory 30-day vehicle impound.

“Unfortunately, this was but one of the five impaired driving incidents officers investigated over the weekend in the Central Okanagan region. Our position has always remained the same, we have zero tolerance for impaired driving,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.