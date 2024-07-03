Throughout the Canada Day long weekend, Summerland RCMP officers were out patrolling the community, conducting impaired driving enforcement.

Two impaired drivers were taken off the road and received penalties of 90-day immediate driving prohibitions. Their vehicles were impounded for 30 days.

The patrols continued even after the weekend fun ended. On July 2, 2024, at approximately 3:20 pm, a Summerland RCMP officer located a speeding vehicle on Highway 97 in Summerland, BC. During the traffic stop, the officer determined that the driver, a 45-year-old male from the Lower Mainland, was impaired. He was issued a 90-day immediate driving prohibition.

This male was traveling with two young children in the vehicle, placing them at risk for harm. “Removing this impaired driver from the road on a busy summer day likely prevented tragic consequences from occurring,” says Corporal Hall, acting detachment commander of Summerland RCMP.

Summerland RCMP reminds drivers to plan for a safe ride, and for motorists to report any suspected impaired drivers by calling 911. Impaired driving penalties include 24-hour driving prohibitions, 3-day, 30-day, and 90-day immediate driving prohibitions with vehicle impounds and possibly Criminal charges.