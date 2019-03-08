The City of Vernon is transitioning to an online parking permit purchasing system for 2025. All parking permits must now be purchased online through the HotSpot parking app.

Key Program Updates:

· Annual Permits: Annual parking permits will be available for purchase beginning January 1, 2025, through January 15, 2025.

· Monthly Permits: Monthly permits will now be available for purchase beginning the first day of each month, with the exception of January 2025, when they will be available starting January 4, 2025.

· Permit Limits: Each HotSpot user account is limited to the purchase of one permit per lot (either annual or monthly).

· Pick-Up and Verification: For the 2025 year, hang tags must still be displayed on the vehicle dashboard while parked. Hang tags will be available for pick-up at City Hall starting the business day after the purchase, during regular office hours. Permits can only be released to the purchaser, who will be required to verify their identity with valid ID at the time of pick-up.

To avoid delays, customers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the HotSpot app and set up their account ahead of the permit sale dates. Vehicle and payment information can also be added in advance.

For more information on parking in Vernon, including a map of parking locations and a list of frequently asked questions, please visit vernon.ca/parking.