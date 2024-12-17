From kids’ bikes and storage cubbies to microwaves and fire alarm systems, child care providers across the Columbia Basin are enhancing their facilities with nearly $112,000 in support from Columbia Basin Trust.

“Healthy childhood development depends on access to safe, quality child care,” said Ulli Mueller, Senior Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “These upgrades and equipment help licensed providers create environments where children can thrive. Adding new spaces also gives parents peace of mind, knowing their children are well cared for while they pursue work or other opportunities.”

Here are a few of the current projects. View all of them here.

Rapid growth in Creston

In just one year, Creston’s Berry Patch Daycare has doubled its capacity. With Trust support, the daycare purchased equipment, furniture and supplies needed to license a second room—items like toys, beds and an emergency kit—adding 16 spaces to its current 16. This facility can now accommodate up to 32 children.

“It is essential for the Creston community to have these additional 16 spots, as they create a safe, trusting environment for families and provide children with a fun and educational space to learn and grow,” said Megan Berry, Owner and Manager. “Many families have expressed how these extra spaces have given them peace of mind and made the daycare feel like a second home for their children. The equipment purchases were critical to providing a safe, reliable and high-quality program.”

Increasing options in Golden

As Golden Child Daycare expanded its capacity, it faced new building code requirements. With Trust support, the daycare added a fire alarm system, allowing it to safely welcome up to 40 children—an increase of eight spaces.

“This will significantly improve safety for all children in our care by ensuring immediate connection to the fire department in case of an emergency,” said Pamela Tetrault, Owner and Manager. “Also, there is a definite need for more child care spaces in Golden, and these new spots will help more parents return to work.”

New facility in Castlegar

Set to open in January 2025, Castlegar’s Wild Rose Child Care will add eight new spaces. The Trust’s support is helping the facility purchase the equipment needed to get started, including culturally diverse dolls, cribs and ice packs.

“We’re dedicated to offering exceptional care for children who might not otherwise have access to child care, given the current shortage of spots in the region,” said Melanie Fontaine, Owner and Director. “Our goal is to create an inviting, nurturing environment where children are excited to play, learn and grow, while giving their parents the opportunity to contribute to the workforce and support their families.”

Since 2017, Columbia Basin Trust has helped create over 1,400 new child care spaces and improve more than 3,580 existing ones. The Trust also supports the Early Childhood Educator workforce through wage subsidy and training wage programs. In partnership with the Kootenay Kids Society, child care providers can access advice on business challenges through a dedicated child care advisor. Learn more about how the Trust is supporting child care in the Basin at ourtrust.org/childcare.

