The Similkameen Ice Rink saw increased participation across public skates, lessons, and hockey programs during the 2024-25 winter season.

The ice rink, located at the Similkameen Recreation Centre, usually closes in late January but remained open until February 17, 2025. This provided opportunities for additional ice time, including a Family Day skating event.

The Similkameen Ice Rink, which is operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), provides winter activities and recreational options for youth, children, adults, and families. The facility also serves as an important community gathering place.

Key findings from the 2024-25 season include:

20% increase in sponsored skates over the holiday season

Child skating lessons reached full capacity, with a waitlist in place

Higher demand for private hockey bookings, including youth groups from Penticton

Attendance at the Sticks & Pucks hockey program nearly doubled compared to previous years

Growth in volunteer support for hockey and skating lessons

General attendance for public skating increased compared to past seasons

School District 53 conducted 94 student skating sessions throughout the season

The RDOS would like to thank the Friends of the Keremeos Rink group for providing the following support this season: