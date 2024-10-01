In response to increased demand for short-term accommodations for the families of regional patients travelling to support a loved one receiving care at Kelowna General Hospital, the KGH Foundation is planning to expand JoeAnna’s House. An RFQ has been posted on BidCentral for interested trades looking to be a part of this exciting project.

“Over the last 18 months especially, the ongoing waitlist for families in need has become a real concern,” says JoeAnna’s House Director, Darlene Haslock. “Since JoeAnna’s House opened in 2019, we’ve had to turn away or delay check in for over 919 families. It’s heart-breaking.”

When JoeAnna’s House was originally designed, it included plans for an expansion in the future. However, the growing number of regional patient referrals to KGH has led to demand for the house exceeding its current capacity.

“Since JoeAnna’s House opened its doors five years ago, our hospital and the population of BC’s Interior have both grown significantly,” shares Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation. “Our team is turning families away everyday, families facing some of the most difficult and unexpected periods of their lives. It’s truly incredible that our donors have made this home possible for our out-of-town neighbours, and we are in dire need of an expansion to support even more families in the region.”

Thanks to the generosity of the community and a lead gift by the Huber family, founders of Prestige Hotels, JoeAnna’s House was built and continues to operate solely on donations.

“We will once again need community support to fund this much-needed expansion and look forward to announcing our fundraising effort in late October,” shares Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

To learn more and to support the expansion project for JoeAnna’s House please visit www.joeannashouse.com.

To view and bid on the project, visit www.bidcentral.ca.