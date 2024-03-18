Greater Vernon Recreation Services is excited to announce that the Vernon Curling Club will again be home to a temporary indoor skate park this summer.

A soft opening date is planned for Monday, April 8, with limited skate features available. It is anticipated the full indoor skate park, with all features, will be available as of June 8. The features are designed to be entry level.

The skate park will operate Monday to Friday, between 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. (excluding holidays). For those who are just learning how to skateboard, Beginner Hour is reserved from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., followed by an open skate session from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

In addition to the indoor skate park, Recreation Services will be offering skate board lessons as registered programs this spring and summer for youth and adults.

Those who would like to use the skate park are asked to stop by the Recreation Centre front desk to sign a waiver, or login to their Recreation Services account to sign up for the indoor skate park access online.

Anyone under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign for them. Once registered, a skater will receive a Skateboard Access Pass free of charge that they will show to the Park Supervisor each time they attend.

“The skate park fills a need in the community for a space to learn the sport,” said Shayne Wright, Manager, Community Recreation. “It’s driven by the community, and thanks to the support of the Vernon Association for Skateboard Enthusiasts (VASE) specifically, it has become a place learn and have fun.”

To view program, sign the waiver and see skate park available dates visit gvrec.ca and select Programs and Activities, then click Skateboarding for registered skills programs and to sign the skate park waver. To see the skate park schedule, click Sports Drop-In and skateboarding.