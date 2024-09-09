As early as September 9, 2024, City crews will close a section of the Foothills Loop Trail from Foothills Drive to Whitecourt Place to allow for storm infrastructure and trail repair.

The trail will be closed for two weeks with signage posted to the entrances of the closed sections of the trail. Please see the map below.

Local residents should anticipate some traffic disruptions with traffic control personnel stationed at the trail entrance of Foothills drive to allow for construction staging.

Slow down if travelling near the area and obey all traffic control signage.