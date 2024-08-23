The City of Vernon Recreation Services would like public input to repurpose the aquatic centre.

With the construction of the new Active Living Centre underway that includes a new pool, Vernon Recreation is looking for ideas, stories, and community input on how the existing Vernon Aquatic Centre and recreation site can be repurposed, “said Community Recreation Manager, Shayne Wright. “Public feedback will help shape how the Vernon Aquatic Centre space is used to meet community needs and ensure it provides necessary space for current and future services, programs or activities.”

A public survey is now open at engagevernon.ca/recreationcentre. The survey is open until September 23, 2024.

Additionally, information booths will be set up at various locations and events throughout the community to allow members of the public to speak with the consultants or Recreation Services staff and to learn more about the project.

Date Location Start End Sept. 10 Open House – Kal Tire Place – Civic Room 5:30 pm 8:30 pm Sept. 13 Pop-Up Booth – Village Green Shopping Centre 2:30 pm 4:30 pm Sept. 13 Pop-Up Booth – Kal Tire Place South - Concourse 6:30 pm 8:30 pm Oct. 22 Open House – Vernon Recreation Centre 12:00 pm 4:00 pm Oct. 23 Open House – Vernon Recreation Centre 4:00 pm 8:00 pm

Completion of the Vernon Aquatic Centre Repurposing Study is expected by late fall 2024.

To find out more visit engagevernon.ca/recreationcentre.