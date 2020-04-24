From now to Feb. 9, take the opportunity to review the Five-Year Financial Plan and Draft 2025 Budget.

This year’s proposed budget includes a net increase of 7.43 per cent for municipal taxes. Feedback is essential to ensuring investments align with community priorities and maintain fiscal responsibility.

Balancing the needs of a growing community involves thoughtful decisions—ensuring current services are maintained while responding to the need for new, affordable programs, services, and infrastructure. Your feedback will help guide final decisions and ensure alignment with community priorities.

Join the conversation at our community open house:

· Date: Thursday, Feb. 6

· Time: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

· Location: City Hall Council Chambers (3731 Old Okanagan Highway)

Prefer to participate online?

Visit OurWK.ca/2025budget to:

· Explore the display boards

· Review the Draft Five-Year Financial Plan

· Fill out a questionnaire

· Ask questions

Your input helps Council and staff balance the cost of delivering essential services and capital improvements with the diverse needs and expectations of our community.

Council will review and consider community input prior to the second and third readings and adoption of the budget in the spring.

Get involved today!

Learn more and share your thoughts at OurWK.ca/2025budget.