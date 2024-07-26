In preparation for the departure of chief administrative officer Kelly Bennett, the District of Sicamous has recruited an interim chief administrative officer to take the helm. Darrell Garceau stepped into the temporary role this week.

“Welcome to our interim chief administrative officer Darrell Garceau,” says Mayor Anderson. “He has already formed a bond with Sicamous, and we look forward to working with CAO Garceau to continue moving our community forward.”

Coming to the district with 29 years of experience as a chief administrative officer, Garceau has managed municipalities ranging in population from 2,600 to 15,000. In his role, he oversaw major initiatives including housing projects, municipal infrastructure, recreational facilities and subdivision development.

“Sicamous is a vibrant, progressive and dynamic community,” says Garceau. “The opportunity to be a part of the exciting ventures and major projects for the betterment of the community inspired me to apply for the position.”

Outside of work, Garceau is a passionate skier, camper and outdoorsman. He is proud of his amazing wife Lorraine and his wonderful family.

“I am very excited to join the team,” Garceau concluded. “These are exciting times in Sicamous, and I am thrilled to get started.”

Bennett will continue to serve as chief administrative officer until August 9.