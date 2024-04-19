Interior Health has issued a toxic drug alert in the Vernon area.
Drugs being sold as fentynal have been found to contain the tranquilizer xylazine, which appears as beige/off-white chunks and powder in the drug down and can contain Down, Dope, Fentanyl or fentanyl analogues as well as benzodiazepine
It caries a high risk of overdose, and can cause amnesia, sleepiness, nodding out for a long time if taken.
Overdose may not respond to naloxone Long term and use carries heightened risks.
The alert is to remain in effect until Apr. 25.