Interior Health has issued a toxic drug alert in the Vernon area.

Interior Health has issued a toxic drug alert in the Vernon area.

Drugs being sold as fentynal have been found to contain the tranquilizer xylazine, which appears as beige/off-white chunks and powder in the drug down and can contain Down, Dope, Fentanyl or fentanyl analogues as well as benzodiazepine

It caries a high risk of overdose, and can cause amnesia, sleepiness, nodding out for a long time if taken.

Overdose may not respond to naloxone Long term and use carries heightened risks.

The alert is to remain in effect until Apr. 25.