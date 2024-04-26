Interior health (IH) says there have been multiple non fatal drug poisonings (overdoses) in the South Okanagan.

As a result, a toxic drug poisoining alert for South Okanagan has been issued by IH.

The alert will be in place until May 3rd.

No matter what or how you use (smoking, snorting, injecting) IH says take steps to prevent overdose:

Get your drugs checked – find locations at drugchecking.ca

Be aware of increased risk if mixing with other drugs, including alcohol

Use with others around or at an Overdose Prevention Site (OPS)

Start with a small amount and space out your doses

Carry naloxone and know how use it

Get the LifeGuard App - lifeguarddh.com

Call 211 or visit bc211.ca to find services near you

