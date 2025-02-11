The designation recognizes British Columbia employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

“This recognition is a testament to the quality and character of people we continue to recruit, train and retain,” said IH president & CEO Susan Brown. “We recognize that what we do each day contributes to our aspiration to build a supportive and compassionate culture, which translates to positive patient experiences and the well-being of the people we serve.”

BC's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. The program evaluates factors like workplace, work atmosphere, benefits, time off, employee communications, performance management, community involvement and training and skills development. 2025 marks the tenth time IH has received this recognition. IH was also announced as one Canada’s Top 100 Employers for 2025, as well as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People in 2023.

“No matter when or where you start, there will always be an opportunity for professional development and career growth at Interior Health,” said Dr. Shallen Letwin, IH vice president, Human Resources & Professional Practice. “The dedication, collaboration and passion our staff members devote every day to improving the health and well-being of those we serve, while maintaining the highest standards of care, are truly inspiring.”

Find in-depth coverage about why IH was chosen as one of BC’s Top Employers in The Vancouver Sun. For more information about why IH was chosen over hundreds of other organizations, and to view the full list, visit the BC Top Employers web site. Watch the IH Top Employer video to learn more about why IH is one of the top places to work in B.C. – and Canada.

With more than 28,800 employees and 3,000 medical staff, IH provides a wide range of integrated health services across B.C.’s southern Interior. Since its inception in 2001, IH has been working and partnering for the health and well-being of the almost 900,000 people living in a region spanning 215,000 square kilometres and located on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the Dãkelh Dené; St’át’imc; syilx; Tŝilhqot’in; Ktunaxa; Secwépemc; and Nlaka’pamux Nations.