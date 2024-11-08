Visitors to Mission Creek Greenway Regional Park between Lakeshore Road and Gordon Drive should be aware of routine vegetation maintenance and danger tree removal on both sides of Mission Creek between November 12 and 15, 2024.
This work will allow visual inspection of the dike during spring freshet in Mission Creek.
During this time, there will be intermittent closures to allow a crew, contracted by the province, to perform vegetation maintenance including pruning, danger tree removal and chipping along the recreational trail. Temporary closures are anticipated in areas where crews are working.
The Regional District asks that while the work is underway visitors obey any barricades, signs and flaggers.