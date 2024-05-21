The Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Hungry Hungry Half Marathon is this Saturday, May 25 from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. There will be some traffic impacts in Kelowna’s north end to support the race route. For event details, visit hungryhungryhalf.com .

The Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Hungry Hungry Half Marathon is this Saturday, May 25 from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. There will be some traffic impacts in Kelowna’s north end to support the race route. For event details, visit hungryhungryhalf.com.

Participants will begin and finish the half marathon at the Apple Bowl, located at 1555 Burtch Road starting at 7:15 a.m. and will run west along the Rail Trail. The route will pass through Knox Mountain Park, Waterfront Park, Stuart Park and City Park along the promenade, as well as along some portions of the Abbott Street running and biking trail.

To accommodate the half marathon, the lights at Clement Avenue and Cerise Drive will be off and managed by traffic control personnel from 7 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. to allow runners to cross. Intermittent closures will also take place at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Kelview Street, as well as at the intersection of Ellis Street and Bay Avenue. Local traffic in these areas may experience minor delays to accommodate rolling closures.

Motorists can also expect delays at the crosswalks on Manhattan Drive, Sunset Drive and the entrance to Knox Mountain Park. Runners are expected to complete the race by 11:30 a.m. Please watch for participants in the area.

The Apple Bowl running track will be unavailable for public use from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. on May 25 to allow for setup and teardown.

For the most up to date road work, road closures, and potential delays visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.