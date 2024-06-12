The Kelowna Wine Country Half Marathon will take place Saturday, June 15, beginning at The Vibrant Vine Winery and ending on the lakefront promenade outside the Delta Grand Okanagan Hotel. For event details, visit kelownamarathon.ca .

To accommodate this event, traffic control measures will be in place in southeast Kelowna beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Half-marathon runners will depart The Vibrant Vine Winery (3240 Pooley Road) at 7 a.m., turning east onto Pooley Road. Flaggers will be on site to hold traffic while runners enter the road.

The route then follows Bemrose, Reekie, Hart, Spiers, Todd, Saucier and Bedford Roads to the roundabout at the intersection of Casorso and Swamp Roads. Runners will then enter the Mission Creek Greenway, eventually turning onto Lakeshore Road at Truswell and making their way to the lakefront promenade at City Park via Walnut and Abbott streets. Flaggers will be stationed at intersections along this route to temporarily hold traffic while runners pass. There are also 10K and 5K race options starting at 8:30 a.m., departing from Kelowna Fish & Game Club and Gyro beach respectively which follow the same route.

All traffic and road restrictions will conclude by approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday.

For the most up-to-date road work, road closures, and potential delays visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.