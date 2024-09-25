International teams are arriving in Penticton this week to compete in the Canadian National Outrigger Distance Championships.

Hundreds of people are anticipated to take part, with 69 teams from throughout Canada, Washington, California, Montana and Hawaii.

This event is open to the public and residents are invited to soak up the energy at Okanagan Lake Park this Saturday and Sunday.

The canoe blessing ceremony will take place on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Another highlight includes the two long-distance courses, which will see roughly 30 canoes lined up at the start. Watch as the 15-metre-long canoes are rigged up on the grass and then carried down to the water – and cheer on the teams as they paddle northbound toward Summerland and Naramata.

The women’s and masters mixed long course race start is 10:30 a.m. on Saturday; the men’s and open mixed long course race starts at 1:30 p.m.

Be aware that the leash-optional dog park zone at this park will be closed Sept. 28-29 during this event.

Penticton Paddle Sports, which is hosting the event, is seeking someone in the community with a power boat to support the event, making it possible to videotape and photograph the crews. For contact information to find out more, visit pentictonpaddlesports.com.