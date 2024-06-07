Beginning Monday, June 10, for approximately four weeks, improvements will be occurring at the intersection of Springfield Road and Spall Road.

Beginning Monday, June 10, for approximately four weeks, improvements will be occurring at the intersection of Springfield Road and Spall Road. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians can expect localized lane closures and may wish to choose other routes when possible.

Construction hours are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, work may occur outside of these hours, on evenings and weekends, to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area.

Intersection improvements will include increased length of the east bound left turn lane on Springfield Rd., the addition of a dedicated north bound right turn lane and north bound left turn lane on Spall Rd. Additionally, improvements will be made to the pedestrian letdowns and crosswalks.

Businesses will remain accessible and open. Safety personnel and signage will be in place.

The City of Kelowna appreciates your patience during this work and apologizes in advance for any inconvenience.

Know the route before your commute. To learn more about construction, events, or detours, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.