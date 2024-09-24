The City of Penticton is alerting residents to watch out for an invasive plant called puncture vine, which has a spiked seed pod that can poke into shoes, bare feet, paws and even rubber tires.

Any sightings of the plant within a public space, park or roadside should be reported to the City through the online ‘Report an Issue’ tool at penticton.ca/report-an-issue.

City crews have responded to numerous reports this summer and recently cleared recent outbreaks throughout the community. This plant typically thrives in sandy areas such as vacant lots, roadsides or trails. It has a yellow flower in summer and thrives in hot weather.

Information about the plant is also available through the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS), at oasiss.ca.