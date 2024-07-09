“While the decision of Ironman Canada to cancel its contract is disappointing, we will make sure the dedicated athletes and support teams enjoy the full Penticton experience this August.“What makes our community a destination for major events is not only our unique geography but the people who rally to provide an unmatched atmosphere. The Penticton spirit has made this event and many others memorable over the years.“We know Ironman has retrenched and cancelled other events globally over the past several years, so the decision is a reflection on the challenges they face and not on Penticton’s ability to stage successful events.“Our team will continue to seek out new events that invite visitors to share our incredible beauty and spirit. We have seen the addition of the Adventure Racing World Championship for next year and the 50th anniversary edition of BC Summer Games to our event lineup and I’m confident more exciting events will populate the summer and fall calendar in Penticton.“All athletes know, there’s a time to say goodbye and find new challenges. We will honour the legacy of the athletes and volunteers who have made this an iconic event since the inaugural event in 1983 and begin writing a new chapter in our city’s proud sporting history.”