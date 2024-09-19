The City of Penticton has now taken down the IRONMAN street banners and, as a thank you to our community, will be handing them out as keepsakes.

Anyone interested in entering the draw can do so at penticton.ca/banner before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 25, with the winners to be randomly selected on Sept. 26 and contacted by email.

They are limited to one per person and must be picked up by Oct. 4, 2024. No shipping, holds or reservations.

These are large, canvas banners, measuring 2 feet wide and 4 feet long. Take note they have been outdoors and may be dirty.

While there are three styles of banners (swim, bike, run), they will be handed out randomly and are in limited quantity. They are not for resale.