Construction will begin on Monday, March 25, on a $170,000 project to upgrade the aging irrigation infrastructure at Rotary Beach Park. Construction is expected to be complete in early summer.

Construction will begin on Monday, March 25, on a $170,000 project to upgrade the aging irrigation infrastructure at Rotary Beach Park. Construction is expected to be complete in early summer.

Rotary Beach Park will remain open throughout construction and all site amenities will remain accessible.

Construction will begin with the replacement of the irrigation system north of the washroom, once that is complete crews will replace the irrigation system south of the washroom.

These upgrades will extend the life of irrigation equipment, reduce maintenance costs and, through the use of modern flow sensing technology, reduce water consumption.