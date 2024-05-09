Construction will begin on Monday, May 13, on a $410,000 project to upgrade the aging irrigation infrastructure at Ben Lee Park. Construction is expected to be complete in August.

Ben Lee Park will remain open throughout construction and all site amenities will remain accessible. The parking lot in the northwest corner of the park will be closed for construction staging.

Construction will be limited to the north half of the park and will be complete in four phases. The replacement of the irrigation system will begin inside the perimeter pathway to the sport court; once that is complete crews will move to the outside of the pathway starting along Leathead Road and finishing along McPhee Crescent.

These upgrades will extend the life of irrigation equipment, reduce maintenance costs and, through the use of modern flow sensing technology, reduce water consumption.

The City of Kelowna is committed to creating vibrant outdoor spaces that bring our community together. Learn more about over 200 parks and beaches in Kelowna using the Parks and Beaches map at kelowna.ca/parks.