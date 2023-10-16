Construction will begin the week of Monday, March 24, on a $800,000 project to upgrade the aging irrigation infrastructure at Ben Lee Park.

The park will remain open throughout the construction period, with the project expected to be completed in September.

The project will be carried out in four phases, starting with phase one adjacent to the water park. Construction will be limited to the south half of the park and phase one will be completed before the water park opens in May. A portion of the parking lot at the south end of the park will be closed for construction staging.

Last year, irrigation improvements were completed in the north end of the park. These upgrades will extend the life of the irrigation equipment, reduce maintenance costs, and, using modern flow sensing technology, reduce water consumption.